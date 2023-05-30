Italy | The mystery of Venice’s neon green water was solved – it wasn’t environmental activists, although it was suspected

Local authorities said on Monday that the coloring of the water was caused by a non-toxic substance called fluorescein.

in Venice were amazed during Sunday and Monday, why the water in the city’s main canal had suddenly turned neon green. On Monday evening, the mystery of the green water was solved – and the reason for it was not environmental activists with dyes, although this was immediately suspected.

The water in Venice’s main thoroughfare, the Grand Canal, changed color on Sunday, prompting the governor to call an emergency meeting of the police. The police launched an investigation into the matter. In addition, the local environmental protection agency and the rescue service said they were trying to find out from the water samples what caused the color to change.

On Monday evening, local authorities told a British newspaper of The Guardian and French France 24’s according to which the water coloring was caused by fluorescein. The substance in question was found in samples taken from the canal water.

Fluorescein is a non-toxic substance used to monitor sewage networks. According to the local environmental protection agency, there were no toxic elements in the water samples.

Before when the cause of the staining became clear, the incident had sparked speculation that it could be a protest by climate activists.

In 1968, an Argentinian artist Nicolás García Uriburu dyed the waters of the Grand Canal green with dye during the Venice Biennale. The purpose of Uriburu was to raise awareness about water pollution. In addition, a week ago, environmental activists painted Rome’s Fontana di Trevi fountain black with charcoal as a protest against the use of fossil fuels.