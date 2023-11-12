Saturday, November 11, 2023
Italy | The lion escaped from the circus for several hours

November 11, 2023
Italian newspapers published pictures of a lion walking the streets.

Lion escaped from the circus in the Italian seaside town for several hours on Saturday. Mayor of Ladispoli near Rome Alessandro Grando urged residents to stay home while police and circus staff tried to catch the animal.

The mayor said on social media late Saturday night that the lion had been tranquilized and captured.

For example, Italian magazines Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica published photos of a lion walking the streets, apparently taken by locals. The news agency AFP has not confirmed the origin of the photos.

