Dante Alighieri noted the inclination of the tower in Bologna more than 800 years ago.

In 1119 erected and in the 14th century lowered and by Dante Alighieri In the divine play The presented Garisenda tower in Bologna, Italy is isolated because the local authorities by its situation has become “very critical” over the past few years.

British public radio reports on the matter, among others BBC and American CNN.

Based on constant monitoring by the Bologna authorities, the tilt of the tower, which stands at an angle of four degrees, has changed over the past few years. CNN’s by in the early 1990s, the tilt of the much more famous Leaning Tower of Pisa had progressed to 4.5 degrees when its eight-year restoration began.

of Bologna authorities have started a repair and restoration project to make the 48-meter tower safe again.

The authorities have started erecting a fence around the tower, the purpose of which is to protect people and nearby buildings if the tower collapses. In addition, the tower is surrounded by a support structure.

Garisenda's tower is supported.

The tower was shut down in October after the sensors observing it noticed that the tower had tilted even more. In addition, the inspections revealed that the materials of the tower’s foundations have deteriorated.

The construction work of the five-meter protective fence is supposed to be completed in January. A protective net will also be built around the tower.

Town’s according to the protective fence to be built around the tower alone will cost around 4.3 million euros.

The city has launched a crowdfunding campaign for this purpose. According to it, the project requires “commitment from the whole city and from all over the world who love Bologna and one of its most important symbols”.

