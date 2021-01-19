Italy The Italian government received a vote of confidence in a narrow vote in the Senate

The government plunged into crisis last week when former prime minister and leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, announced his party was leaving the government.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conten the coalition government received a motion of confidence from parliament in a narrow vote in the senate on tuesday night. Based on preliminary results, the motion of censure was passed by a vote of 153 to 140, according to Reuters.

However, official figures have not yet been published.

The government plunged into crisis last week after the former prime minister and leader of Italy Viva Matteo Renzi announced his party was leaving the government. The party had two portfolios and a balance language position in Conte’s coalition government.

The lower house of parliament passed a motion of censure on the government on Monday by 321-259 votes. Representatives of Italia Viva also abstained in the House of Commons.

Senate the result of the vote means that Conte can continue to lead the minority government. In addition to the non-aligned Conte, representatives of the populist Five-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party sit on the board.

Prime Minister Conte previously appealed to the Senate before the vote to allow the government to continue its work in the midst of the interest rate crisis.

“We appeal to all political forces and parliamentarians with responsibility for the fate of Italy to help us get a fresh start as quickly as possible,” Conte said, according to AFP news agency.

Renzin and his party’s support has plummeted to less than three percent while the prime minister’s popularity has only grown. Leaving the government didn’t seem to improve Renz’s positions, at least.

Renzi has criticized the prime minister and suspects this is wasting billions of EU emergency funding into the winds of the sky along with the Five Star Movement. On Tuesday, Renzi urged the Senate to overthrow the government “now or never”.

Conte, for his part, called Renz “the type who constantly throws mines on a common path”.