Italy The Italian government is on the verge of collapse, the former prime minister is believed to be pulling his small party out of the governing coalition

Matteo Renzi, leader of the Italia Viva party, will hold a press conference at approximately 6.30 pm Finnish time, where the two ministers of the party are expected to announce their resignation. This could lead to the overthrow of the government.

Italian the government rocked on the brink of collapse on Wednesday as the major parties in the current ruling coalition waited nervously for the former prime minister Matteo Renzin press conference.

The exact reason for the event, which starts at around 6.30 pm Finnish time, has not been stated. However, it is considered likely that Renzi intends to withdraw his party from the governing coalition. The Italia Viva group (IV) founded by Renz in September 2019 is small, but of great importance.

If the party’s two ministers announce their resignation as expected, the entire government could collapse.

IV support is in a crucial position in a coalition led by the center-left Democratic Party (Partito Democratico, PD) and the populist protest party Five Star Movement (Movimento 5 stelle, M5S).

On Wednesday, they appealed to Renz, according to news agency Reuters, to maintain coalition unity.

“We must do everything we can to save the coalition,” he said Andrea Marcucci, who serves as the PD Group Leader in the Senate. Marcucci is close with Renz.

Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranzan believes that overthrowing the government would be an unforgivable act in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. Virus-induced covid-19 disease is dead Nearly 80,000 people in Italy.

“Keeping political bickering away from the health of Italians,” he told news agency AFP. The Minister of Finance was on the same lines as Speranza Roberto Gualtieri.

Italy Matteo Renzi, directed by 2014–2016 erosi Democratic Party in September 2019. At the same time he announced to form a new party that would violate political traditions.

“I think there is room for something new. Not in the middle or on the left, but where there is nothing in Italian politics: in the state of the future, ”Renzi described.

The party’s support is currently about three percent.

Renzi already divided the party population during his term as prime minister and, for example, represented a different camp within the PD than its leader. Nicola Zingaretti. In the current prime minister Giuseppe Conten PD and the Five Star Movement, who have collaborated on the board, are not top friends either. They joined forces only to avoid an early election in which the right-wing populist Lega would likely have risen to the largest party.

Last weeks friction has been caused by Renz’s strong criticism of the government’s coronavirus activities and economic policy.

He has accused Prime Minister Contea of ​​“wasting” EU funds aimed at easing the coronary virus situation on tax breaks and subsidies instead of investing in more far-reaching structural reforms, such as in health care, news agencies say.

The controversy, which has escalated into a looming government crisis, has several alternative outcomes, and all options were open on Wednesday afternoon. Conte has previously hinted that it will try to rack up support from opposition representatives through a vote of confidence if Italia Viva ends its reign.

A resignation and a quick reappointment of Conte is also possible, in which case the ministerial list would go new. For IV, the situation would look weak, according to Reuters: both Conte and M5S on Tuesday considered it impossible to reach a new agreement with a group led by Renz.

If completely new elections were held in Italy, according to opinion polls investigated by AFP, power could be transferred to a coalition of right-wing parties.