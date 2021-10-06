Ferran Torres scored two goals. Bonucci expelled in the first half final, Pellegrini shortened in the final

Defeat. Italy saves the honor with a nice final match in ten men, but gives 2-1 to Spain. It had to happen, sooner or later, after the record of 37 consecutive useful results embellished by a European that no one will ever take away from us. Sorry that Mancini’s Italy falls in front of its own public, in a blue-tinted Meazza and inviolate until tonight, under the blows of Spain. But there is: at Wembley the national team of Luis Enrique had put us under without finding the pass for the final of Euro 2020, this time it capitalized the superiority in the dribble and obtained a 2-1 that sends it straight to the last act of this Nations League. On Sunday evening, again at San Siro, Roja will face the winner of Belgium-France. Those who lose tomorrow evening, on the other hand, will stop in Turin to deal with Italy for the 3rd / 4th place final.

Bern and Gavi – Milan’s whistles in Donnarumma in the pre-match and during the match, as feared, with applause from the rest of the stadium to mitigate them a bit. Gigio will suffer: at 19 ‘only a magnanimous post will prevent the paperissima on Oyarzabal’s shot from turning into a goal. And whistles also in the Spanish anthem, unjustifiable, by the usual champions of ignorance. Not a good start. Then a look at the field: Bernardeschi false nine, Bastoni instead of Chiellini among the blues. In Spain there is a number 9, yes, but he plays in midfield: it is the 17-year-old Gavi, light in the night of the post-Messi Barça, the youngest ever to wear this shirt. If our “false nueve” is Bern, that of Roja varies continuously: Oyarzabal starts in the middle of the trident, but Ferran Torres and Sarabia often go there too.

Ferran opens – Spain are first in this Nations League for total shots, shots on goal, passes and average possession (66.5%). Following it and overcoming it on that ground is the dream that Mancini has cherished for some time, but the pitch tells another story. Italy starts by attacking well the opponents’ exit from the defense, deceives with a right of Chiesa saved by Unai Simon and even with a raid of Batons, but then the leaks begin to open. On the right side of the blue grid, above all: Alonso is always supporting Sarabia or Oyarzabal, Di Lorenzo is often caught in the middle and dancing. Bastoni puts a patch on Oyarzabal in the small area at 13 ‘, but at 17’ he is late on the Spanish goal: cross from the left by Oyarzabal, flying deviation by Ferran Torres. One to zero.

Double blow – Reaction of pride, Bernardeschi’s left deflected on the post, then sensational ball-goal on Insigne’s right (35 ‘), freed by a Jorginho-Emerson combination. Does not enter, the ball likewise. And it is a mortal sin, because from there to the interval two other things will happen that will heavily mark the game. The first: Bonucci, already booked for protests, jumps with wide elbows and hits Busquets in the face, remedying the second yellow card. The second: the best action of the match, with first touches between Alonso, Sarabia and Oyarzabal for Ferran Torres’ winning header. Two to zero. What a blow.

Pride – The recovery – with Mancini who “Juventus” the team by inserting Chiellini, Kean and Locatelli, would seem to have little to say. But Spain has the defect of not closing the game, and so they suffer until the end. Donnarumma keeps us up with a great save on Alonso, then we start again like lightning after an opponent’s corner and Chiesa supports Pellegrini – who took over from Jorginho – the 2-1 assist. The stadium revives, the comeback suddenly becomes less unthinkable. It is not enough to really scare Spain that goes to the final with merit. But it serves to take the applause of the Meazza, and thanks for what has been done in these fantastic months. With the mind that is now already going to the 2022 World Cup.

October 6, 2021 (change October 6, 2021 | 23:59)

