Due to the decision, the party of male and female couples who is not the child’s biological father or mother may even lose their child if the couple separates.

Hundreds people have demonstrated in Milan after the Italian government restricted the rights of male and female couples to register as parents of their spouse’s children.

Italy legalized the registration of same-sex partnerships in 2016, but due to the opposition of the Catholic Church, they were not granted the right to adopt, for example.

Children of male and female couples remained in a gray area in the legislation. For example, artificially inseminated children or those born by a surrogate are registered in Milan with case-by-case decisions as children of both, even though the use of a surrogate is illegal in Italy and artificial insemination is only given to heterosexual couples.

Italian however, the Ministry of the Interior earlier in the week ordered the courts in the region to abandon the registration practice.

Because of the ruling, the party in male-female couples who is not the child’s biological father or mother is caught in a bureaucratic trap and may even lose their child if their spouse dies or they end up divorcing.

The government led by the post-fascist Italian Brothers party has sworn in the name of traditional family values. Prime minister Giorgia Meloni however, promised in his election campaign that he would not interfere with the existing rights of male and female couples.