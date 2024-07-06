Italy, the flop costs the Europeans (at least) 70 million

Who knows what Bjorn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, thought when faced with the collapse of the Italian national team at the European Championships. The German giant has focused on the team’s qualities as its new technical sponsor, replacing rival Puma: the sponsorship, according to Reuters, costs 35 million euros per year for four years. So far, money badly spent. Mf writes.

And what about Tim? Always an important sponsor of the A’szzurri, with a recently renewed multi-million dollar agreement. The spot on the “power of connections”, with Spalletti and the team in front of the TV, contrasts sharply with the reality of one of the worst performances of the national team, never so disconnected on the pitch.

The top management of Eni and Poste Italiane, also the main sponsors of the Italian team, must have felt similar dismay.. The same goes for other financial supporters of Italian football: from Volkswagen to Telepass, from Esselunga to Biraghi, from Fileni to TeamSystem and Lete water, just to name the most famous who had counted on a good economic return from advertising support for the Azzurri. Now they must reflect on the disaster and the real own goal of the German expedition. They are the ones who pay for the defeat in economic terms.

From a financial point of view, in fact, the bulk of the revenue that covers the costs of the national team comes from sponsorships.. Just look at how much they weigh in the budgets of Gabriele Gravina’s FIGC. The 2024 budget, prepared by the Football Federation at the end of January this year, will probably have to be rewritten after the embarrassment in Berlin.

In the annual budget of the Federation, which is worth little more than 200 million euros, revenues from advertising and sponsorships were estimated at over 73 million, 7 million more than the updated 2023 budget. And revenues from international competitions were estimated at 51 million. Television rights alone are worth 33 million and the contribution of the international federations has risen from 9 million to 12.5 million.

Of course, this budget includes all the activities of the Football Federation, which manages not only the senior national team, but also the women’s and youth teams, but there is no doubt that the appointment of the European Championship of the National Team has a large impact.

A rich loot that is worth over 60% of the total turnover of the Football Federation and that serves to cover the huge costs of the Azzurri expedition. But how much did the disastrous German trip of our heroes cost? The costs of Club Italia alone, the organizational structure that brought the Azzurri to Germany, are budgeted for 36 million, to which must be added over 15 million for the numerous technical and medical staff accompanying the 22 players.

Over fifty million euros, to which are added the 10 million of out-of-pocket costs for the trip and the stay at Casa Azzurri. Expenses largely covered, as seen, by the revenues of sponsors and TV rights: a shower of money squandered on the field, given the embarrassing performance of the coach and players.

Nothing to do with the 2021 report, when the national team triumphed at the European Championships at Wembley against England. The FIGC’s budget for that year saw revenues from international competitions soar to over 86 million with the contribution of the international federations rising to 45 million, thanks to the victory of the European championship, with the players who celebrated by cashing in 19 million in prize money. The expenses for the victorious technical and medical staff were 11 million, 4 million less than the 15 in the budget for the disastrous conclusion of the current adventure.

In the year of the London victory, the Federation’s budget closed with 11 million in profits, while the budget for this year foresees a modest profit of just over 300 thousand euros. In addition to the unfortunate epic of the National team after the glories of 2021, the Federation is an expensive machine. Just to function, at least 50 million are spent every year between personnel costs and operating expenses. The costs of the over 280 employees amount to 22 million euros and overheads are budgeted at 27 million euros, over 4 million more than the 2023 budget.

Fifty million to operate the machine of the main organization of Italian football. That football that, if it were a company, would have brought the books to court a long time ago. Serie A alone, the major championship, accumulates aggregate losses of one billion a year, debts of 5 billion and a net worth that is only 8% of the balance sheet assets. With the salaries of footballers and technicians that absorb on average about 70% of the revenue, supported by expensive TV rights and by Sponsorships.

Just look at the annual wages of the members of the Italian team: from the 5 million gross of the CT Luciano Spalletti to the over 6 million of Donnarumma, the only one who deserved the pride of the flag, and similar figures for Stretcher, Sticks and ChurchThe 22 Azzurri earn a total of almost 70 million euros per year. A sidereal distance from the values ​​expressed on the field.

One would expect, after the debacle, a step back from all the participants in the disastrous European trip. But that won’t happen: everyone in their place. From Spalletti to Gravina to the entire management of the Football Federation. No resignations, just a few excuses half-heartedly and forward.

Towards the next World Cup: team that loses, team that stays together. The sponsors will chew bitterly anyway. But that’s how it is, they signed multi-year agreements and paid. TV will continue to pay a fortune for the Azzurri’s exploits and finally there are salaries and perks to be carefully preserved on that 200 million euro a year mountain that the Italian Football Federation costs.