Italy The five-star movement paved the way for Mario Draghi’s government in Italy

Bhavi Mandalia
February 12, 2021
Next, the former President of the ECB is due to present his list of ministers and government program.

Economist Mario Draghin, 73, the appointment of the new Prime Minister of Italy was confirmed on Friday. Draghi met with the country’s president Sergio Mattarellan and accepted his appointment.

Dragh’s path to become prime minister was correct when the Five Star Movement approved the matter in its member vote. Its result emerged late Thursday night, Reuters reported.

Draghi is best known as the former President of the European Central Bank, the ECB. He was dragged to form a government when the government crisis threatened to derail Italy’s early parliamentary elections amid a corona pandemic and economic distress.

About 59 percent of the members of the Five Star Movement approved Dragh’s prime minister. The five-star movement has the largest parliamentary group in Italy, so a failure would probably have meant new elections.

Support for the five-star movement has since collapsed in previous parliamentary elections, so the party has no desire to measure its popularity in the ballot box.

Draghi was elected prime minister as a non-attached technocrat.

Next week is the submission of the government program for parliamentary approval.

