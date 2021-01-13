A large courtroom, resembling bunkers, was built for the occasion in Lamezia Terme, Italy. The 355 defendants who will be tried in the trial against the powerful mafia Calabria will already be behind bars. In all, 913 people will even be called to testify. “The law is the same for everyone“, is it written on the walls of the court, including, want to believe the Italians, for the main defendant, Luigi Mancuso.

Man has long been at the head of a powerful organization with occult rites. During the four years of investigation, dozens of people, including drug traffickers, elected officials and business leaders, were arrested in high-profile police operations. Vast raids, mostly orchestrated by a man: Judge Nicola Gratteri. This Calabrian magistrate has lived under police protection for more than 30 years.