Italy | The disastrous bus accident in Venice may have been caused by the neglect of bridge repair work

At least 21 people died in a bus accident in Venice on Tuesday evening.

in Italy the disastrous bus accident that occurred may have been at least partly due to negligence. The matter emerged on Thursday from interviews with the local authority in the Italian media.

At least 21 people, including children and foreign tourists, died in a bus accident in Venice on Tuesday evening.

The bus fell from the bridge connecting the districts of Mestre and Marghera onto the train tracks from a height of ten meters. It turned upside down in Turma before catching fire.

Overpass was already marked as in need of repair years before the accident, said Venice’s traffic advisor Renato Boraso for Italian newspapers. The purpose was to close the gap in the railing that was originally left to facilitate bridge maintenance, he said.

The repair work finally started in September. However, they had only been advanced a few hundred meters by Tuesday, and the work did not make it to the section where the bus accident happened.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing. It is also suspected that the driver who died in the crash was ill.