Italy | The death toll from the Ischia landslide has already risen to more than ten

A landslide caused by heavy rains occurred on the island of Ischia on Saturday.

in Italy The death toll from the landslide on the island of Ischia on Saturday has risen to 11, reports the news agency AFP.

Rescue officials said on Thursday that they had found the bodies of two men and one woman. According to authorities, one woman is still missing.

The landslide in the small town of Casamicciola Terme was caused by heavy rains. The rain that started at six in the morning on Saturday caused floods and landslides not only in the small town but also in other parts of the island. The Reuters news agency reported earlier that the landslide would have knocked down buildings.

After the accident, there was uncertainty about the number of missing people because, according to the authorities, it had been difficult to reach the island by motorboats and helicopters due to bad weather. By Sunday, the death toll had risen to seven, and according to the authorities, three of the dead were children.

Landslide around 200 rescuers have worked in the recovery work. 230 people had to be evacuated from the island.

The Italian government declared a state of emergency in the country due to the landslide. The island has been granted two million euros in emergency aid.

The island of Ischia, located at the northern end of the Bay of Naples, is a popular tourist destination. The island is especially known for its hot springs.