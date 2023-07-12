Italy | The court’s decision is enraging in Italy – The harasser was acquitted because the convulsion lasted less than 10 seconds

The 66-year-old janitor of the educational institution defended himself by stating that putting his hand into the pants of a 17-year-old female student was “joking”.

in Italy has already been dismayed for several days by the judge’s line, on the basis of which the 66-year-old janitor was acquitted of the charges after he had molested a 17-year-old female student.

According to the court’s written decision, the act did not meet the hallmarks of a crime, as a 5-10 second convulsion was a “short touch”.

An Italian newspaper reported on the court decision Corriere della Sera last Saturday, and on Wednesday the incident was broadcast internationally by a British channel the BBC through.

Female student was molested in the stairwell of an educational institution in Rome on April 12, 2022.

The janitor of the educational institution suddenly put his hand into the woman’s pants, grabbed her buttocks, grabbed her panties and lifted her up.

At the end of the situation, the caretaker told the woman that “my dear, you know I was only joking”.

A woman a fellow student witnessed the incident. The janitor admitted that it had happened, but denied that he had put his hand in the woman’s pants and pleaded that it was a “joke” or “joke” (scherzo).

The prosecutor demanded a three and a half year prison sentence for the man, but instead he was acquitted. Corriere della Sera did not say when the court issued its written decision.

Case has caused widespread consternation in Italy.

According to the BBC, “brief touch” (palpata breve) has spread as a significant topic in messaging services such as Instagram and TikTok. Italian social media updates, for example, illustrate how long ten seconds is.

Wednesday Corriere interviewed harassed woman.

“Did the judges intend to joke?” the woman said. “At least for me, this is no joke.”