Italy | The court ruled: The fascist salute is not a crime, except if it endangers social peace

The court issued its preliminary ruling less than two weeks after hundreds of protesters raised their hands in the fascist salute in Rome.

Italian the Supreme Court of Appeal has made a preliminary ruling that the fascist salute is not a crime unless it endangers public peace.

The Italian, among others, tells about it Corriere Della Seraa British magazine The Guardian and Reuters news agency.

In its decision on Thursday, the court ruled that the fascist salute can be allowed in demonstrations in the future as well – unless the salute is used to support the re-establishment of a fascist party banned in Italy. However, this is difficult to verify.

The court ordered a retrial of the case in which eight neo-fascists made the fascist salute at a commemoration held in Milan in 2016. The event commemorated a neo-fascist student killed in Milan in 1975 Sergio Ramelli.

In a previous court hearing, the defendants were sentenced to light punishments for their greetings.

Italy was a fascist state from 1922 when Benito Mussolini rose to power. The fascist regime collapsed with the defeat of the Second World War.

The fascist salute is also known in Italy as the “Roman salute” because the salute is said to have originated in ancient Rome.

It's about raising the right hand in an upward angle. Internationally, we usually talk about the Nazi salute. With the German National Socialists, that is Adolf Hitler led by the Nazi Party had practically the same salute.

Italian fascists and German Nazis were ideologically close relatives.

Neofascism became a topic of conversation again in Italy in early January, when hundreds of neo-fascists took part in an annual commemoration in Rome in front of the headquarters of the former neo-fascist party Movimento Sociale Italiano (MSI).

Videos of the January 7 event went viral, showing a large group of participants raising their hands in a Nazi salute.

The neo-fascist organization Casapound, which organized the memorial service, says it considers the court's decision a “historic victory”. Spokesperson of the organization Luca Marseille told the Italian Ansa news agency that the organization continues to use the fascist salute.

The opposition parties have condemned the Casapound event in Rome and demanded a prime minister by Giorgia Meloni government to ban neo-fascist groups.