While the health crisis is still as serious in Italy, the country also has to face a political crisis of great magnitude. Giuseppe Conte presents Tuesday, January 26 the resignation of his government but proposes to continue to lead the country. This time it would do so with a coalition that “basically goes from the left to the populist party, called the five-star movement, with why not a few defectors from the right and from Mr. Berluscon’s partyi “, explains the journalist of France Televisions Alban Mikoczy in duplex of Rome.

If Giuseppe Conte finds himself having to use this stratagem, it is because he faces strong opposition from his former ally, Matteo Renzi. The former Italian Prime Minister was however the mentor of Giuseppe Conte. But now at odds with his ex-protégé, he “seeks to promote other candidates“according to Alban Mikoczy.

The JT

The other subjects of the news