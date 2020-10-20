In Italy, the region of Naples was rather spared from the coronavirus last spring, but this is no longer the case today. 1,500 new cases appear every day. Thus, in the streets, the wearing of the mask has become systematic, and the respect of distances well observed. In this fragile region, spectacular measures have been taken. Since Friday October 16, schools have been closed.

The anxiety-provoking atmosphere sinks the economy, as the restaurateurs in the historic center of Naples deplore, who are desperately waiting for customers. “Before, I had 200 covers a day. Today, 30-40. The catering market no longer exists“, entrusts Rino Artigiano, chef of a restaurant. At the same time, the South of Italy wants to catch up on its delay in terms of medical equipment. During the summer, emergency structures were set up; they are now ready. 30,000 jobs have been created in Italian hospitals to face the potential second wave.

