Italy The coronavirus has already hit an even low birth rate in Italy: the number of children is forecast to be the lowest since 1861.

The “climate of fear and uncertainty” affects birth rates and also weakens Italy’s economic outlook.

Italy has long been one of the lowest birth rates in Europe, but the corona epidemic threatens to further reduce birth rates.

Already last year in Italy the birth rate was lower than ever before since 1861, when Italy was united into one state. In 2019, 420,000 children were born and 647,000 died in Italy.

The number of children born in 2020 is set to fall further to around 408,000. The coronavirus, on the other hand, is raising the number of deaths by 2020 to more than 700,000 for a long time.

The figures are based on a recent estimate by Istat, Italian Statistical Office, and reported on the matter British newspaper The Guardian.

The last time Italy died was more than 700,000 a year in 1918, when World War I ended and Spanish disease raged around the world. At that time, however, Italy had almost half the population of today. Italy currently has a population of about 60 million.

Istatin manager Gian Carlo Blangiardo has estimated that the cause of the record low birth rate is an “atmosphere of fear and insecurity” that negatively affects the childbearing plans of Italian couples.

The corona pandemic hit Italy first and worst last spring in Europe. More than 67,000 people have died of the covid-19 disease caused by the virus in Italy this year since February.

At the same time, the Italian unemployment rate is projected to rise from 9.4% this year to 11% in 2021.

To date, more than two million coronavirus infections have been identified in Italy.

The most the financial suffering the pandemic has caused in Italy for women, many of whom have lost their jobs and had to take care of children at home when schools were closed for a long time.

“Gender inequality and lack of jobs and childcare services highlight the problem, while covid[-19] has exacerbated the issue and uncertainty, ”said a sociologist at the University of Milan-Bicocca Giorgia Serughetti said to The Guardian.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs, it’s a reality, so they ask themselves: If I have a baby today, who knows if I still have a job tomorrow?”

Among other things, the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella warned earlier this year that declining birth rates are a “threat to existence” for Italy.

According to Statistics Italy, there are five elderly people over the age of 65 for every child in Italy.

“An aging population is a problem for the entire country system, not just the economy,” Serughetti said.

“Fewer young people means less energy and ideas.”