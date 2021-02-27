Italy The canals of Venice suddenly emptied of water – the video shows an exceptional urban landscape

Back in December, the city suffered from floods due to Sirocco winds and heavy rains.

Unusually shallow tidal water caused seawater to escape almost completely from several canals in the Italian city of Venice on Friday, according to Reuters.

Gondola boats running on the canals also lay on a muddy bottom during low tide, when the water level dropped almost half a meter from normal.

A Reuters video of the event can be viewed in conjunction with this article.

Yet two months ago the vision in the city was quite the opposite.

In December, Venice was hit by floods, when, among other things, St. Mark ‘s Square fell into the power of water. At that time, the Sirocco wind pushed seawater to the lowest point in the city, and the situation was exacerbated by heavy rains.

The Mose dam system was completed in the city in October. The multi-billion-euro barrier system, which has been under construction for years, should protect Venice from flood waters up to a three-meter flood peak. In December, however, administrators did not cause the gates to close in time.

Exceptional floods and water level declines are believed to be due in part to climate change.

The video shows what Venice looked like in December: