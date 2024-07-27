Italy | The authorities fall behind when the mafia recruits young people on Tiktok – “We have to stop saying that the Italian police are the best in the world”

Italy|Until now, Italian authorities have been considered the number one experts in the fight against the mafia worldwide. In recent years, however, they have lagged behind other EU countries, warns Nicola Gratteri, chief prosecutor of Naples.

27.7. 17:32 | Updated 27.7. 18:31

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Italian mafia is rapidly digitizing and exploiting cybercrime. Mafias use e-commerce, cryptocurrencies, drug trade and social media in their operations. Mafias are now also recruiting hackers and using Tiktok to recruit young people. It is difficult for the Italian authorities to combat the cybermafia due to insufficient technology and personnel. Fighting cybermafias requires cross-border cooperation.

Stone messages hidden underneath, extortion of protection money from small entrepreneurs and shootings in the streets. The traditional image of the Italian mafia is fading, as organized crime is digitizing at a rapid pace.

Cybercrime opens up completely new opportunities for the ‘Ndrangheta, Camorra and Cosa Nostra, the Cyber ​​organized crime report of the Magna Grecia Foundation warns. The Magna Grecia Foundation aims to promote the development and economic growth of southern Italy.

“During their more than 160-year history, mafias have shown themselves to be adaptable. They have survived unscathed throughout the entire history of our country,” the co-author of the report, a mafia expert Antonio Nicaso said at a press conference in Rome in June.

Online, mobsters can meet each other, trade bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, launder money and blackmail entrepreneurs without leaving their homes. In particular, the drug trade is moving from the street to the internet, and synthetic drugs are displacing, for example, heroin.

There, where mafias used to look for accountants, lawyers and politicians to join their ranks, they have now started recruiting hackers, says Nicaso. Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta has been a forerunner in digiloika.

Already ten years ago, it recruited foreign hackers to break into the security systems of the Belgian port of Antwerp so that dozens of cocaine shipments from South America could be floated ashore.

“We saw the last step in development a few years ago, when a prominent German hacker was found working for a mafia family belonging to the ‘Ndrangheta in a small Calabrian town,” Nicaso said.

Italy’s new hybrid mafias are balancing more and more on the border between the physical and virtual worlds, the Magna Grecia Foundation’s recent cybercrime report warns. Italian Parliament Anti-Mafia Commission President Chiara Colosimo, Magna Grecia Foundation President Nino Foti, Naples Chief Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri and Mafia expert Antonio Nicaso during a press conference at the Italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome on June 14, 2024

Italy’s most wanted criminal, Matteo Messina Denaro, arrested in January 2023, was one of the leaders of the Cosa Nostra mafia group. Carabinieri stood guard outside Denaro’s hideout after his capture in the Sicilian village of Campobello di Mazara.

Italian authorities has until now been considered the number one expert in the fight against the mafia worldwide. In recent years, however, they have lagged behind other EU countries, the chief prosecutor of Naples Nicola Gratteri warn.

“For some years now, I have felt troubled at international meetings. We have to stop saying that the Italian police are the best in the world, because we have lost that knowledge. Because the one who has led this country for the past 20 years lacked vision,” said Gratteri, who spoke with Nicasso at the same press conference.

Gratteri is one of Italy’s most famous anti-mafia fighters. He has lived under constant police protection for over 30 years. Last year, he was the prosecutor in the giant trial, where more than 300 members and collaborators of the Ndrangeta were sentenced to a total of more than 2,200 years in prison.

According to Gratter, thousands of workers are missing from the ranks of the Italian police, economic crime police and carabinieri. The state cannot compete with companies on salaries, and the authorities do not have the latest technology at their disposal.

However, according to Nicaso, solving the problem at the national level is not enough, as combating cyber mafias requires cross-border cooperation.

“We cannot fight this alone. It is necessary to establish joint investigation teams and cooperate to develop legislation. The problem is global, and it must be faced together,” said Nicaso.

“ Mafias have moved to Tiktok, which they use especially as a recruitment platform for young people.

World mafia organizations operate not only on the dark web but also on social media. According to Gratter, mafias act like companies that promote themselves. While criminal organizations used to be able to buy football teams and participate in Madonna processions, they now market themselves and their power on social media as well.

The first takeover of mafia organizations was Facebook. Since then, they have moved to Tiktok, which mafias use especially as a recruitment platform for young people.

“There, the mafiosi appear to be rich and influential. They show off their gold watches, designer clothes and banknotes and say ‘join us,’” says Gratteri.

The Magna Grecia Foundation’s previous report, published last year, criticized the use of social media by mafia organizations. According to the report, the mafia brand on social media is promoted by individual mafiosos or their family members, and the activities in Italy are not managed centrally.

Around mafia members, their spouses, children and like-minded followers, a mafia community similar to the one in physical reality forms online, the person responsible for compiling the report Marcello Ravveduto said at the launch of the report last year.

“In many cases, the couple has a common profile and the woman plays a key role in building communication,” Ravveduto said.

Network through mafia organizations create their own reality and version of the truth. In the posts of mafia influencers, mafia-related symbols, emojis and tattoos, dangerous driving style, remembering deceased mafia members, getting out of prison and video chats with prisoners, imitating famous mafia bosses and luxury brands are repeated.

“Where influencers showcase brands to promote them, in this case luxury brands are used to strengthen the brand associated with them. Owning them is possible thanks to another brand, the mafia,” explained Ravveduto.

In the language used by the Mafia on social media, a drop of blood means brotherhood, a flame refers to strength, and a padlock to omerta, or the law of silence. As a special symbol, Italian mafias have appropriated the Joker, known from Batman stories, who is proud of his own criminal status.

Correction 27/07/2024 at 18:30: Corrected the name of the city of Antwerp to the correct form.