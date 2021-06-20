ITALY-GREECE 77-67

Victory in the sprint of ItalDonne on the third day of the first phase of the European Championship in Valencia. The blues overtake Greece in a two-sided race: domination until the beginning of the third quarter at +21 (45-24) and suffering until the end with a lot of overtaking of the Hellenic national team at 63-64 dragged by the play Stamolamprou. At the critical moment it is Cecilia Zandalasini with an approaching basket and a triple to bring Italy back ahead, closing its group in second place and tonight crosses Spain or Sweden in the play-off to access the quarterfinals. The opponent depends on the result of Spain-Slovakia which is played at 21.