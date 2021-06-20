Suffered success of the blue: from +21 to -1 then Zandalasini decides in the final. Tomorrow the challenge to enter the top eight against Spain or Sweden
ITALY-GREECE 77-67
Victory in the sprint of ItalDonne on the third day of the first phase of the European Championship in Valencia. The blues overtake Greece in a two-sided race: domination until the beginning of the third quarter at +21 (45-24) and suffering until the end with a lot of overtaking of the Hellenic national team at 63-64 dragged by the play Stamolamprou. At the critical moment it is Cecilia Zandalasini with an approaching basket and a triple to bring Italy back ahead, closing its group in second place and tonight crosses Spain or Sweden in the play-off to access the quarterfinals. The opponent depends on the result of Spain-Slovakia which is played at 21.
ITALY: Pen 13, Zandalasini 11, Romeo, Bestagno, Carangelo 9
GREECE: Stamolamprou 23, Spanou, Bosgana 13
June 20 – 8:04 pm
