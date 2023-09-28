Rome (agencies)

The Italian government decided to temporarily move the headquarters of its embassy in Sudan to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, after closing it 5 months ago due to the crisis in Sudan.

Keji Palace, the headquarters of the Prime Minister, stated on its website yesterday that “the Council of Ministers decided at its meeting the day before yesterday, based on the proposal of Foreign Minister Antonio Tayani, to move the Italian embassy from Khartoum to Addis Ababa temporarily.”

On April 24, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tayani announced the closure of the Italian embassy and temporarily move it to either Ethiopia or Egypt.