Rome – An authentic roar greeted Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri as they entered the pitch for the warm-up, before the match against Switzerland at Euro 2020. About 16 thousand spectators were on the stands, with a large and colorful Swiss presence.

Italy’s debut in the European Championships was exciting. How far Mancini’s team will be able to go far, matches like this one can tell. One misstep could turn off the enthusiasm. A victory, on the other hand, can be worth a lot. Starting with the mathematical passage to the round of 16 of Euro 2020, with the Azzurri who at that point should play for first place in the group in the last match against Wales. Who, beating Turkey 0-2, overtook Chiellini and his teammates in the standings.

Training

Giovanni Di Lorenzo lined up in place of Alessandro Florenzi. It is the only change decided by the Italian coach Roberto Mancini. For the rest, all the players who took the field against Turkey have been confirmed. Italy in the field with: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, Berardi, Immobile, Insigne.

