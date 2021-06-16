Today begins the second day of Euro 2020. This time the teams will not open it. Group A, although the 4 will play throughout the day. A day that will close with the match that faces one of the hosts, the Italian team, against which it is surely the toughest rival you have in this group stage. The Swiss national team. Heading into the duel, these are the data you are most interested in knowing about today’s game:
MEETING INFORMATION
When is the Italy-Switzerland? The duel will take place this Tuesday, June 16, 2021, starting at 9:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is the Italy-Switzerland? It will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, in the Italian capital. Its capacity is 72,700 spectators, and the good news is that there are expected to be about 14,000
On which TV channel does Italy-Switzerland broadcast? To be able to watch the game in Spain is easy, since the entire Eurocup is given by Mediaset. This meeting will be available on Telecinco. It will be broadcast in Mexico by Sky HD, in Argentina by DIRECTV Sports Argentina and TNT Sports and in the United States by ESPN, futboTV, TUDN USA, ….
In Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and the other countries of South America they will have it in DIRECTV Sports of each one of them. In Brazil they have it on SporTV and Globo. In Costa Rica they will have it on Sky HD, Teletica en Vivo, Teletica Radio, … and the other Central American countries will have it on Sky HD and ESPN Caribbean. You have all the programming here.
Where can I watch the Italy-Switzerland online? For its broadcasting in streaming in Spain we will have MiTele Plus. In Mexico, on Blue To Go Video Everywhere, in Argentina on DIRECTV Play Deportes and in the United States on ESPN App, TUDN.com, UNIVISION Now, ….
In the other countries of South America they will have it on DIRECTV Play Deportes, Win Sports Plus, TNT Sports Go, and in those of Central America they will broadcast it on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and on ESPN Play Caribbean
What was the last result between Italy and Switzerland?
Switzerland 0-0 Italy (9/6/1999)
LAST NEWS
Italy
– Mancini’s selection left a very good first impression on his debut against Turkey. It was hard to open the can, but after Demiral’s own goal They passed over the Ottomans and gave a hit on the table. It will have to be taken into account from now on.
– It will be the first time that the transalpinos face their Swiss neighbors in this 21st century. The previous occasion dates from 1999, with a tie (0-0). In all of history, faces have been seen 13 times, with 5 Italian victories, 5 draws and 3 Swiss victories.
– A tremendous fact: with the unbeaten on Friday, the Italian team He has already accumulated 9 games without conceding a goal. A total of 875 minutes, since Van de Beek will score them in the second leg of the Nations League against the Netherlands (1-1)
– In the previous match, the local players they did not have any serious mishap. Verratti suffered some discomfort in the knee, but a priori everyone should be available to play tonight
Swiss
– For its part, the Swiss team played an even match against Bale’s Wales in which he could not pass the tie. Even though they came forward with a Embolo goal, Moore put the tables in the absence of a quarter of an hour to the end (1-1).
– If they get something positive, the Swiss can have an advantage for the last day to try his pass to the second round. The only time in the last few years that of groups was at Euro 2016. They have the option to change their historical fortunes.
– precisely Embolo is a priori man most dangerous of the whole European center. He scored against Wales and was chosen MVP, already 24 years old has had a very good season in the Borussia Monchengladbach. Today’s options for your selection will depend a lot on your success.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Chiellini, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Jorginho, Barella, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile and Insigne
Swiss: Sommer; Elvedi, Schar, Akanji; Mbabu, Freuler, Xhaka, Ricardo Rodríguez; Shaqiri, Seferovic and Embolo
FORECAST 90min
Throughout these last 3 years, Roberto Mancini has built an Italian team very solid. Proof of this are the 9 games that they have not conceded just one goal, which speaks very well of how hard the team is working. They also have players very talented from midfield onwards, as they are Barella, Verratti, Insigne or Chiesa. Swiss is a good selection and will undoubtedly stand up to the azzurra, but the logical thing is that the locales impose their superiority and their great moment so.
Italy 2-0 Switzerland
