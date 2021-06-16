twenty-one’
Hand of Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland).
twenty’
VAR Decision: No Goal Italy 1-0 Switzerland.
19 ‘
Canceled: Goal! Italy 1, Switzerland 0. Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) left footed shot from very close range following a corner.
19 ‘
Hand of Giorgio Chiellini (Italy).
18 ‘
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Kevin Mbabu.
17 ‘
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17 ‘
Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).
17 ‘
Foul by Jorginho (Italy).
17 ‘
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16 ‘
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
fifteen’
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
fifteen’
Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland).
12 ‘
Attempt blocked. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
10 ‘
Ciro Immobile (Italy) header from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
5′
Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).
5′
Ciro Immobile (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
1′
Foul by Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy).
1′
Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
The first part begins.
0 ‘
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
.
