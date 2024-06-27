Italy-Switzerland, Jorginho out? Between ‘world curse’ and Spalletti doubt

Jorginho starting or not against Switzerland? The Arsenal midfielder – by the way: renewal with the Gunners returning from a starring season, coming close to winning the Premier League – after a decent performance againstAlbaniahas received a lot of criticism for the match with the Spain (replaced after 45 minutes) and divided the opinions of experts and fans for his performance in the 81 minutes played in Italy-Croatia.

Also because many were impressed by how Fagioli showed himself in the moments of the game in Leipzig: will he have a chance to start on Saturday 29th in the match valid for the round of 16 of Euro 2024 or will the Italian-Brazilian metronome be confirmed? It is one of the big doubts of this eve.



Furthermore, Italy-Switzerland evokes a global curse for the Azzurri and for Jorginho first and foremost. It was the Swiss national team that eliminated us from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (or rather sent us to the playoffs, then the defeat against Macedonia) and the two 0-0s in direct matches had a heavy impact, with a penalty missed by Jorginho both in the match in Basel than in the one played at the Olimpico (the first saved by Sommer, the second kicked high). Who knows, maybe this meeting in the round of 16 could be a sign of destiny to definitively exorcise the ghosts of the (recent) past: there is certainly a quarter-final against Inghiletta (or Slovakia) at stake in a scoreboard that sees a projection of a possible semi-final against the Netherlands (orange against Romania, then the winner against the one between Austria and Turkey).

Italy-Switzerland, Mancini or Buongiorno for Calafiori. Doubts and ballots about training

However, Fagioli-Jorginho is not the only doubt before Italy-Switzerland. The biggest one concerns the choice of substitute for Calafiori (disqualified): here the ballot it is among the grenade Good morning and the Romanist Left-handed (Juventus player Gatti’s prices are low) alongside the Inter duo Darmian-Bastoni.





Having said that Scamacca and Retegui are in attack they play for the center forward’s shirt (with Federico Chiesa favorite on Mattia Zaccagni in support), on the trocar another puzzle to solve: Pellegrini or Frattesi (both not brilliant in the last challenge), with the variable Cristante to give more weight and physicality to the blue midfield.