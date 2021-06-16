The immediate pre-match of Italy-Switzerland, the second match of Euro2020 for the national team coached by Roberto Mancini, is marked by a news event. A’car bomb it was in fact found in via Tito Speri, in the Prati district, 2 km from the stadium that will host the match. The car, a Smart, contained a homemade device that was promptly defused by the police, alerted by a passer-by signaling to 112, who at about 5.45 pm had noticed a suspicious package inside the car.

Artificieri, 118 ambulances, Fire Brigade and dog units arrived on the spot. The police have found the danger of the bomb and the validity of the alarm, therefore the streets in the area have been blocked to allow safe access to the stadium for all fans (tonight there are about 16 thousand), given that the street concerned is passing through the Olimpico. The police are investigating to trace the author of the homemade bomb: one follows private and non-terrorist trail.

(cover photo by Simone Ramella)