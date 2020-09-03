Italy has suffered collectively in the coronavirus pandemic. Now an entire country is taking the Covid-19 protective measures to heart – with resounding success against Corona.

Update from September 3, 6:33 a.m.: Italy’s ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is by its own account positive for that novel coronavirus been tested. He is at home in quarantine, but continue his political activities, he said 84 year olds on Wednesday at a video conference of his right-wing opposition party Forza Italia. “I will be present in the election campaign with interviews on television and in newspapers,” he announced. In two weeks will take place in Italy Regional elections instead of.

According to his doctor, Berlusconi is “Asymptomatic”. It was first tested on August 25th after returning from a vacation in Sardinia, where he had a Luxury property owns. The result was negative. However, after some of the people Berlusconi met on the Italian island tested positive, Berlusconi was also tested again.

Video: Silvio Berlusconi has contracted the coronavirus

Italy surprised after the Corona catastrophe in the spring – and remains uncompromising like hardly any other EU country

Original report from September 2nd: Munich / Rome / Bardolino – The pictures have changed in the Corona pandemic* Burned into the collective memory of many people: Italian army trucks carrying rows of coffins Covid-19*-Kill out Bergamo transport away.

It is cited as a reason why no one is on the subject Coronavirus is more uncompromising and disciplined than the Italians. Because: While in other countries in Europe the corona*-Numbers shoot up again are the daily ones New Covid-19 infections in Italy constant.

Corona in Italy: Uncompromising because of Covid-19

These were loud Johns Hopkins University most recently constant below 1000 and thus also well below the values ​​in Germany (1300 to 1500). A comparison: Spain has the number of new ones every day Corona cases according to the same source at over 7000.

An example of uncompromising in Italy: Diego Frederici had both parents in March corona lost. “We don’t even know if it’s them in the cemetery. We weren’t allowed to identify their bodies. They did not allow us, ”said the young Italian man in one Report to the ZDF.

Seriate: Priest Marcello Crotti (left) blesses with Mario Carminati the coffins lined up in the church of San Giuseppe in Seriate, a parish in the Italian province of Bergamo, during the dramatic situation in Italy in the coronavirus crisis. © Antonio Calanni / dpa

He is a member of a Facebook group that is protesting. Her name: “Noi Denunceremo – We accuse”. Remarkable: The Facebook group has lodged a complaint with the public prosecutor. But not because of that Corona restrictions. They believe that a curfew should have been imposed much earlier – while elsewhere in Europe thousands of people take to the streets to oppose Covid-19 protective measures to protest. For example in Berlin.

Corona in Italy: people everywhere wear face masks

Italy is drawn and has clearly learned from the lessons of spring, wants to avoid a new corona wave at all costs. Taking a fever and wearing one Face mask are loud ZDF even in the central cemetery of Bergamo Mandatory. Where they buried many of their dead. The report also shows that.

Clubs and beach bars, on the other hand, had to close again in mid-August after a Discotheque in Sardinia about a corona outbreak came.

And from 6 p.m. onwards, everywhere outdoors, where many people come together, Mask requirement – nationwide. It is a requirement that most citizens dutifully comply with. In France, however, the mask requirement only applies in individual cities such as Nice, in Austria it is in the Corona crisis currently not prescribed at all.

Stromboli: Protesters with face masks and protest banners stand on the promenade. To prevent the spread of the corona virus, residents of the small Italian holiday island Stromboli are calling for tourism to be restricted. © Salvatore Totty Rendina / dpa

Italy: Corona prevention takes precedence over tourism

The Covid-19 prevention goes so far that residents of the small Italian holiday island Stromboli have demonstrated in favor of limiting tourism. “We don’t want to chase away tourists. But we want their numbers to be regulated, ”said the co-organizer of a recent protest. Around 150 residents and long-term holidaymakers gathered there on August 25 to demonstrate against an “invasion” of the island by day tourists.

Italy was the for a long time Corona hotspot absolutely. Citizens and politicians seem to have learned – and with success. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network

