The Italian Foreign Ministry supported the idea of ​​using proceeds from seized Russian assets

Italy supports the idea of ​​using income from Russian capital frozen in the West to support Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, writes RIA News.

According to him, at first Russian assets were seen as a means to restore Ukraine. “Now let’s see if this is possible from a legal point of view,” said the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry. He added that the countries of the European Union (EU) should make such a decision together.