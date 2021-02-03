Italy “Super Mario” Draghi was sought as Italy’s savior: Savotta is at least as demanding as the euro crisis

Italy could not really afford a government crisis, as the health and economic effects of the corona pandemic are among the worst in Europe.

Super Mario there are jobs again. And again, his job is massive: saving Italy.

This could sum up the situation in Italy when the president Sergio Mattarella asked on Wednesday Mario Draghia to form a new government.

“We need a high-profile government,” Mattarella said of the Italian Corriere della Sera according to the magazine.

Mattarella’s wish will indeed come true if 73-year-old Dragh becomes prime minister. One such high-profile influencer is hardly found in Italy.

Draghi was As President of the European Central Bank (ECB) for most of the 2010s. He piloted the eurozone in a crisis that was to put an end to the short history of the single currency.

Draghi in particular is remembered for his key phrase of 2012 whatever it takes that is, “what ever is needed”.

The President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, had a discussion with EU Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Olli Rehn at a meeting of euro area finance ministers in Luxembourg in October 2012.­

The disintegration of the euro was a viable option at the time. Draghi gave a speech in London reassuring the market that the ECB would take drastic measures to protect the single currency.

A similar effect was known from Dragh’s possible prime ministerial office.

“The stock took off,” as Corriere painted on Wednesday. The magazine also glowed as interest rates on Italian bonds fell. This means that the idea of ​​“Super Mario” as prime minister increased market confidence in the Italian state.

Nick name Super Mario has its roots in the euro crisis. The name refers to a heroic plumber who has long been adventurous in Nintendo console games.

Super Mario often faces a scary Bowser, an ugly monster.

If you continue the Super Mario parable a bit, you can say that there are now two Bowsers: a coronavirus pandemic and an economic discipline. In both cases, Italy is one of the biggest victims in Europe.

Some 90,000 Italians have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, and the country’s economy has collapsed worse than ever since World War II.

In comparison, it is strange that a government crisis was allowed to arise in Italy at all.

Italian domestic politics is known for instability, and January 2021 will not be left in the records as an exception.

Prime minister Giuseppe Conte left his resignation last week as leader of the small left – wing party Italy Viva Matteo Renzi withdrew its support from the governing coalition.

Renzi is the former prime minister himself. There have been 67 governments in Italy since 1946.

The reason for this overthrow was, among other things, Renz’s dissatisfaction with Conte’s plans for using the pot coming from the EU Recovery Fund. Italy is receiving around EUR 200 billion.

Critics say Renzi, on the other hand, was just playing an ugly political game, even though Italy, with a population of 60 million, is living through the most difficult moments in its recent history.

Mario Draghin the first task is to get a parliamentary majority behind it.

A collapsed coalition is hardly possible. It included the left-wing Democratic Party as the main governing parties, as well as the populist Five-Star Movement, which has already resigned in advance from the Dragh-led government.

Draghi does not come from the ranks of any party. He seeks to form a so-called civil service government.

Draghi is an economist and professor by background.

In addition to the ECB, he has headed the Italian Central Bank and the country’s Ministry of Finance during his career. In the private sector, he has held management positions at investment bank Goldman Sachs.