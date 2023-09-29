The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, assured today that she will propose to the European Union (EU) that the ships of humanitarian organizations disembark the rescued migrants. in the Mediterranean in their flag countries instead of in Italian ports.

(Also read: ‘It looks like a dog’: impressive video of huge rat captured in a New York location).

“We will propose an amendment whereby the country responsible for receiving migrants who are transported by an NGO’s ship is the country of the ship’s flag”Meloni said in a statement to the Italian media during the summit of the leaders of the MED9 countries taking place in Valletta.

Meloni explained that Italy distanced itself yesterday from the European Pact on Migration and Asylum between EU Member States after Germany introduced an amendment regarding humanitarian aid NGOs.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (left), and the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni (right), during a press conference on the Italian island of Lampedusa. See also Teenager killed his parents and his brother after an argument in Spain

“You cannot be supportive of others’ borders”said the Italian Prime Minister, whose executive keeps a pulse with Germany for the aid it offers to humanitarian organizations operating in the Mediterranean.

The negotiation of the last piece that remains to be agreed on of the pact suffered a pause this Thursdaywhen everything pointed to an imminent agreement, after the unchecking of Italy, whose Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, prematurely left the meeting for Rome.

(Keep reading: Feijóo fails in his last attempt to become president of the Spanish Government).

The last text presented this Thursday had the support of Germany and France but Poland and Hungary opposed it during a public debate.

“For us it represents a step backwards. We asked for time because a decision like that could not be made,” said Meloni.

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy.

The Italian Prime Minister criticized that other European states focus their proposals on the “redistribution” of migrants between EU countries and called for more collaborative measures with African countries, both of origin and transit for the hundreds of thousands of people who try to reach Europe every year.

“It is not a solution for one country to offload the problem on another,” he insisted. Likewise, he stated that next week the first payment of the agreement promoted by Italy between the European Commission and Tunisia will be disbursed. which contains the commitment to contain the maritime borders of the North African country and Meloni wants to present as a model for other agreements.

For her part, the Italian Prime Minister hoped that the countries of the Mediterranean basin would agree on a common position today during the MED9 summit.which is attended by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission (EC), Urusla Von der Leyen.

(We recommend: Young man murdered his mother so that she would not discover that she was expelled from the university).

Immigration will be the key topic of the Summit, which takes place the day after the failed negotiation of the last piece of the European Pact that remains to be agreed upon of Migration and Asylum between EU Member States and a few days before next week’s informal European Council in Granada (Spain).

Likewise, Meloni and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who already approached positions last Tuesday when meeting in Rome, They will hold a bilateral meeting again today, which Von der Leyen will also join.



EFE