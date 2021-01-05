Italy proudly celebrated the good results of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday after the successful completion of phase 1 trials. After being inoculated with 44 volunteers, the serum manufactured by the Italian biotechnology company Reithera caused, with a single dose, 92.5% of the patients to develop antibodies against the pathogen that causes Covid-19. No complications were recorded other than a case of headache, low-grade fever and inflammation at the site where the injection had been received.

Giuseppe Ippolito, scientific director of the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, a reference in Italy in infectious diseases and participating in the vaccine project, explained that the protocol is already prepared to start phase 2, in which the number of people is increased ( will be several hundred) to which the serum is put in different doses, something that has also been done in the first stage, just concluded. Then phase 3 will come, already with thousands of people inoculated. Ippolito expects this process to be completed before next fall.

“The vaccine is safe”, guaranteed the scientific director of the Spallanzani hospital. However, the European Medicines Agency will have to approve the drug. “Our vaccine has a disease-preventing ability similar to those of Pfizer and Moderna,” Ippolito said. Reithera plans to manufacture 100 million doses of its serum during the first year of production, which can be stored between 2 and 8 degrees, so it does not require a refrigerator capable of reaching ultra-cold temperatures, as is the case with vials. from Pfizer.

Reithera’s research has the support of Italian public institutions, which are even planning to become shareholders in the company to support the development of phase 2 and 3 trials.