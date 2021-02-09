Extension of classes until the end of June and hiring of thousands of teachers to reinforce the teaching staff. These are two of the first measures that the next Italian government led Mario Draghi could take, who will probably be sworn in as prime minister this Friday once it has been verified that he has the majority support of the parties. According to the representatives of the political forces with whom he has met these days, the former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) is concerned about the large number of teaching hours that Italian students have lost due to the pandemic.

The possible “remodulation of the school calendar” for the remainder of the year, according to the centrist deputy Alessandro Fusacchia after having a meeting with Draghi, would go hand in hand with an increase in the number of teachers for the month of September. Although the unions have applauded the possible intention of the next government to stabilize the situation of temporary teachers, which has repercussions in a greater didactic continuity, they did not like the idea of ​​extending the course until the end of June. This measure would also be difficult to apply in the southern part of the country due to the high temperatures then recorded and the lack of conditioning to withstand them in many educational centers.

“There are some schools that need to make up classes, but others don’t. Primary school has been developed mainly in person ”, commented Francesco Sinopoli, from the Flc Cgil union. Elvira Serafini, from the Snals teachers center, was tougher, considering that extending the school calendar would show that all the work that has been done so far with distance education “represents nothing and has been a loss of weather”.