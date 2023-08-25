In Manila match with the Africans for a long time in balance. Only in the last period the decisive draw to close 81-67. Fontecchio top scorer with 19 points

by our correspondent Davide Romani

ITALY-ANGOLA 81-67 (23-17, 43-40; 61-57)

What a pain. Italy wins the opening match of the World Cup in Manila but the Azzurri seen on the field are not the “light” ones admired in the pre-World Cup closed with the net run of 7 wins out of 7. At the Philippine Arena, a facility that can contain 55,000 and for the occasion greatly exceeded the 40,000 attendance, record for matches at a World Cup – Angola finished 81-67 at the end of a tricky match with Pozzecco’s team which suffered more than expected from the greater physical prowess of the opponents and their defensive aggression.

Alarm bell — The problems are not long in coming to Italy. The first five minutes are a mixture of fear and bewilderment that only Nicolò Melli’s dunk (Italy’s first lead, 14-13) evaporates. In the first half of the 1st quarter the Azzurri, thanks to the rust of the debut and the aggressive all-out defense of Angola, make many mistakes and concede to the opponents – n. 41 in the world ranking – to go up to +7 (4-11 and 6-13). Fernando’s prowess under the basket was well known, the bad day with three-point shooting for Italy an unexpected fee to pay on the day of his debut: 3/12 at the end of the first quarter, a percentage that worsens until 3/20 in the middle of the game . A fundamental that does not help the race towards the first success of Datome and his companions. Italy finds good answers from the bench with Datome and Severini and is ahead 43-40 at the long break. Upon returning to the field, the 6-0 scored by Melli and Fontecchio (49-40) deludes because Angola immediately returns to contact with Dundao’s plays especially from the arc (4/8). See also Serie A advances: Virtus Bologna, Tortona and Venice win

Key man — In the middle of the third quarter the Angolans are still attached to the blue plate (54-54), Pozzecco continues to turn the quintet in the hope of finding the best alchemy to defuse the Angolan euphoria. And Ricci is the joker that the blue coach draws for the final: 5 points in a few minutes – especially the triple of +8 (72-64) with 4′ to go – are the fuel Italy needs for the final sprint. A victory with some alarm bells that the blue staff will have to analyze and resolve in two days before the second outing scheduled for Sunday at 10 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The scoreboard of Italy — ITALY: Fontecchio 19, Tonut 18, Ricci 12, Datome 4, Melli 7, Pajola 4, Polonara 7, Procida 2, Severini 3, Spagnolo, Spissu 5. Ne Diouf. Herds Pozzecco.

August 25, 2023 (change August 25, 2023 | 12:20)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED See also James Rodríguez and Shakira, two stars joined by this great NBA player

#Italy #struggles #places #break #Fontecchio #show #Angola #beaten