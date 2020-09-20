Italy has banned the rescue ship “Sea Watch 4” from sailing due to safety deficiencies. This approach has a method and a goal.

ROME taz | The German rescue ship “Sea Watch 4” was arrested on Sunday by the Italian authorities in the port of Palermo. The reason: alleged security deficiencies.

On Friday the ship received the order to enter the Sicilian port, on Sunday the decision that the crew had feared followed – the “Sea Watch 4” is initially on the chain. The Italian authorities argue that the former research ship is not approved for rescue operations. There are “too many” life jackets on board, on the other hand the sewage system is too weak.

Italy’s concerns about safety on board were far lower when the ship had to wait for days for a port to be assigned at the end of August with 353 rescued people. Finally, on September 2, the government in Rome allowed the people of Palermo to disembark – an impressive eleven days after the first refugees were rescued. Eleven days in which nobody in the Italian state apparatus really wanted to worry about the “safety” of the people on the completely overcrowded ship.

The refugees were brought to the quarantine ship “Allegra” (“The Happy”) anchored in the port of Palermo. while the 27-person crew was instructed to maintain a 14-day quarantine on board the “Sea Watch 4”. Now the inspection followed.

The route of administrative harassment

It has become clear in the last few months that Italy is following a fixed pattern that only differs from the Policy of the Lega boss Matteo Salvini (“closed ports!”) in his time as Minister of the Interior until August 2019.

First, the NGO ships are refused entry for days, sometimes even weeks, because both Italy and Malta do not want to assign them a “safe haven”. And secondly, the rescue ships are chained after they have been allowed to land the migrants.

Five times in the last five months, the Italian state blocked ships due to “safety deficiencies”. This is the difference to Salvini: He tried to criminalize the crews directly, as in the case of the German captain Carola Rackete.

The government, supported by the anti-establishment movement of the Five Stars and the moderate left Partito Democratico (PD), is using the route of administrative harassment. The second difference is that Salvini blocked the rescued refugees on the open sea amid great media clamor, while the current government does all this quietly.

Not a safe haven

For the desperate people on board the rescue ships, however, this difference is not one. Last Friday, for example, the Spanish NGO ship “Open Arms” finally received permission after ten days to enter the port of Palermo with 150 people rescued from distress. because a total of 124 people had jumped overboard on the two previous daysto swim to Palermo, one and a half kilometers away.

On Sunday the “Alan Kurdi”, the ship of the German NGO Sea Eye, again reported the rescue of 133 people in three actions. The “Alan Kurdi” had also been arrested by the Italian authorities for four months and received no response to a request for a safe harbor.

That Italy is really making every effort to prevent private sea rescue in the Mediterranean is finally also shown by the fact that the civil aviation authority, Enac, deployed Sea Watch on September 8th Moonbird aircraft prohibited further take-offs from Lampedusa for reconnaissance flights over the Strait of Sicily.