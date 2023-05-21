Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Rockfall in Vinschgau – car with four people spared © FF Latsch

The storms in Italy continue to cause mudslides and rockfalls: in the middle of the night on Sunday in the South Tyrolean Vinschgau, several rocks thundered on a main road. Motorists were incredibly lucky.

Laces – After months of drought, it’s raining non-stop throughout Italy. Also in South Tyrol. There, near Latsch, the rain washed several tons of rock out of a steep slope. The huge boulders thundered onto the main road (SS 38) through the Vinschgau. This road leads from the Reschen Pass (border with Austria) to Meran and on to Bolzano and is a popular alternative for holidaymakers who want to avoid the Brenner Pass on their way to Italy.

Südtiroler Straße is very popular with holidaymakers

At around 4 a.m. on Sunday night, the rock avalanche broke loose about 50 meters on the northern rock face of the valley. The multi-ton chunks thundered through the forest, mowing down dozens of trees before smashing down a farm track and through an apple orchard.

Rockfall: Motorists on the Reschenpassstraße have 1,000 guardian angels © FF Latsch

The mightiest boulder – as big as a garage – then crashed into the middle of the road. Another large boulder remained at the edge of the road, other small rocks were distributed on the slope above, in the plantation and on the slope further up. A truck driver was able to brake in time and stopped.

South Tyrol: After storms in Italy, boulders thunder in the middle of the road

Then a Fiat 500 with four occupants came from the direction of Meran. “The driver overtook the truck and then wanted to drive through the rocks,” Werner Linser, commander of the Latsch fire brigade, reports to our editorial team. “The car then got stuck on the side of the road in a hole that was caused by the rock fall.”

Aerial view of the rock fall in Vinschgau © FF Latsch

The four occupants quickly got out and got to safety. It could not be ruled out that more rocks would thunder onto the road. “In any case, the occupants were extremely lucky,” Linser continued. “A few moments earlier and the rock could have hit the car full-on.” Not the first landslide in South Tyrol in recent weeks. A rock thundered down to the terrace of a kindergarten, another rushed onto the street in Ahrntal, shortly after cars had passed the spot, as a video shows.

Bitter for travelers to South Tyrol: the road from the Reschen Pass to Meran is initially closed

The busy main road through the Vinschgau is now closed for the time being, traffic is being directed through the town of Latsch on the other bank of the Adige. “We have to remove the rocks and then the slope above has to be examined and secured, which will definitely take until Pentecost,” reports Linser.

Holidaymakers should therefore find out whether the road is free again if they want to drive to Merano and beyond via the Reschen Pass. The town of Laces is likely to be a bottleneck for traffic for the time being. Already on Sunday there were traffic jams. Read here what else holidaymakers should know in view of the storm. In the meantime, even the Foreign Office has issued travel advice for Italy.