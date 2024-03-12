Apparently one in three people are having an affair* – so you better keep a close eye on your wife and your girlfriend. This could almost be a government campaign in Italy, because there they are going to stop sending speed camera photos to offenders for a rather special reason: you couldn't even have a relaxed affair anymore thanks to speed camera tickets.

In Italy, just like in Germany, you received a photo of the speeding violation at home, but the Ministry of Transport in Italy says to stop sending the photos. The minister mentions privacy reasons, but the newspaper Corriere della Sera reports that there are 'many cases' of this marriages and business deals that failbecause the photo shows someone as a passenger who should not be sitting there.

Failed marriages are bad, but failed affairs…

To make it even funnier, if you translate the article into Dutch, it says that 'failed love affairs' is one of the reasons. So they find it annoying that divorces are caused, but in Italy they find it just as bad that you can no longer even have an affair thanks to the meddling speed cameras. From now on you can eat out there again with peace of mind.

Apparently it's a cultural thing, because according to… Gleeden Italy is number one when it comes to the country where people most often skate crookedly. The government does keep photos of the violation, but the faces of the occupants are automatically darkened. The context of the violation may also not be clear.

If you are driving in Italy next summer and accidentally drive too fast past a speed camera, you will unfortunately no longer get a nice holiday snapshot at home. If your partner suddenly often goes to Italy 'on business', then you know what is going on. By the way, the photo above the article is for reference, because observant viewers have long spotted this no Italy is.

*It also appears that 73.6 percent of statistics are made up