Italy is still smiling: it won for the first time in its history in Bulgaria and now he has 24 games in a row without losing. The azzurri They achieved their second victory in two days of qualifying for the World Cup, without yet showing the beautiful touch game of the past months, but with enough solidity and efficiency to continue their good moment.

Petrov’s men made the night quite difficult for the Italians. His very close 5-3-2 did not leave holes for Mancini’s men, who only created superiority on the right, where Spinazzola was cruel to Cicinho, who was substituted at half-time. In minute 43, however, a dubious penalty for contact between Belotti and Dimov put the Azzurra downhill. The same ‘Gallo’ launched and transformed the maximum penalty.

The Bulgarians saw Mancini’s penalty as an injustice, and started the second half better, protesting again (Kostadinov and Bozhikov were booked) for a possible maximum penalty for a Sensi hand, which the referee did not concede. In the final stretch of the crash, however, the best version of the Azzurra was seen again.

Belotti hit the post with a Vaseline and, in 83 ‘, Locatelli finished off the task with a precious thread from the edge of the area after a combination with Insigne and Verratti. For the Sassuolo midfielder, 23 years old and wanted by Juve, it was the first goal with the absolute. The goal definitively unleashed the Italians and Immobile wasted up to three occasions to make it 0-3. The Azzurri continue to add good results and, little by little, they are also recovering their game.