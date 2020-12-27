At the beginning of this Sunday, Italy already had its first vaccinated against Covid-19. These are three toilets from the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, where last January the first imported patients were registered: a couple of tourists from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the health crisis caused by the coronavirus began. The Government chose this medical center as an emblem of the beginning of the final path of the pandemic.

Like most of its European partners, Italy symbolically started vaccinations with a first batch of 9,750 vials manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech. It will be this Monday when he launches his campaign, with which he hopes to achieve group immunity before next fall, according to predicted Domenico Arcuri, extraordinary commissioner for the pandemic. “When we reach 80% of the population (60 million people) the sun will finally rise after this long night,” he said.

To achieve this objective, the Italian health authorities will have to multiply their initial vaccination capacity, since 470,000 sera will be supplied in the first weeks. “We depend a lot on how the pharmaceutical houses evolve. It will be possible to increase the pace as new vaccines are approved and they are served to us, ”acknowledged Luca Zingaretti, regional president of Lazio and leader of the Democratic Party, one of the partners of the Government coalition. “We hope that in April or May we will have been able to reach figures that will allow us to reach group immunity. We are starting a path with which we will come out of this tragedy, ”said Zingaretti.

Vials to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are supplied in Italy free of charge and voluntarily. The first to receive them will be the health workers, in particular those in charge of carrying out the vaccination program, as well as the elderly who live in residences and the personnel who care for them. Then it will be the turn of other professionals and social groups with a high degree of risk from the pandemic. Although the inoculation of this drug is not mandatory, Arcuri was convinced that the number of people who will be vaccinated will be very high, so there will be no problem to cover the desired 80% of the total population.

“It is a day that we have been waiting for a long time,” said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, who celebrated the launch of the immunization program, although he asked the Italians for patience and caution. «The light comes but we still have to hold out for a few months. This is not over and it is still necessary to respect the rules, “he stressed to try to prevent the population from perceiving that with the start of vaccination the measures to keep the virus at bay can be relaxed. It will only be possible to forget about them when the coveted group immunity is achieved.

Italy is the European nation where the Covid-19 has left the most deaths: 71,620. This Saturday, 10,400 new cases were registered, with a test positivity rate of 12%. After the peak of infections in the middle of last November, the epidemiological curve has been falling slowly in the country. To try to avoid a spike in infections, the Government decreed a harsh confinement during these Christmas holidays, forcing the population to lock themselves in their homes and leaving only the stores of basic necessities and services open.