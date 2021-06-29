Italy on Monday became a country with “low risk” of contagion of covid-19 and lifted the obligation to wear face masks outdoors, which marks a milestone for the first country in Europe, hit hard by the pandemic since February of 2020.

With a decree that came into force on Monday, the Ministry of Health classified for the first time the 20 regions of the peninsula as “white”, that is, low risk, according to the color classification system adopted to assess the risk of contagion of covid-19.

The Scientific Technical Committee, which advises the government, considers that with all the regions in the white zone The conditions have been met to overcome the mandatory use of face masks in the open air, except in the contexts in which the conditions for meetings are created such as in markets, fairs, queues.

It is a measure applauded by some especially since a heat wave has been unleashed across the country, with temperatures that can reach 40 degrees Celsius in some areas of the south of the peninsula.

According to official figures, infections and deaths from coronavirus in recent weeks have fallen significantly and on Sunday there were 14 deaths, very few compared to the average of 500 in December and January. A third of Italy’s population over the age of 12 has been vaccinated, about 17.5 million people, according to data released Sunday.

For months, tourists from the European Union, Great Britain, the United States, Canada and Japan are prohibited from entering the country have returned after the government lifted the quarantine requirement for vaccinated visitors or those who tested negative.

After a long period that began in November 2020 with full or partial regional lockdowns to combat the second wave of coronavirus infections, restrictions began to be gradually lifted across Italy at the end of last month.

In Italy, more than 127,000 people have died from complications related to covid-19, and more than four million were infected.

On the other hand, the Italian government decided to extend this Monday, until the end of October, the ban on layoffs in the fashion and textile sectors, heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, government sources reported.

In the case of manufacturing and construction, the ban will cease to be effective on June 30, as planned. This blockade of layoffs, which Italy established at the beginning of the pandemic, in February 2020, saved 440,000 jobs last year, according to the Bank of Italy.

Independent experts from Parliament’s Budget Office hope that when the measure is no longer in force, some 70,000 jobs will be lost, but unions believe that at least half a million jobs will be cut.

