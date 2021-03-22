The first drug that looks capable of defeating the coronavirus, monoclonal antibodies, began to be tested on Friday in Roman hospitals and they hope it will save 70% of patients more serious. Italy has paid 100 million euros in the United States for 150 thousand doses intended for very high risk patients.

The infected type is over 65 years old and developed the virus contagion a few days before starting the treatment that consists of single injectable dose.

Monoclonal antibodies were the weapon used by the doctors who saved then-President Donald Trump in Washington when he was infected in 2020. “It was terrible, I felt reborn when they injected me with the medicine,” Trump said.

Experimentation is going ahead in many laboratories, but the most advanced are American researchers. The results they are encouraging and the doses are already on sale at a very expensive price.

The new protocol was approved with an emergency decree from the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. The Spallanzani Institute in Rome, the best specialist in infectious diseases, runs the operation. The Umberto I and Tor Vergata university polyclinics also participate in Rome, together with the San Andrea hospital.

In addition, doses will be sent to a dozen hospitals in the Lazio region and to centers in the Lombardy, Campania and Marche regions.

In the lists of patients to whom the cure is given, there are diabetic, obese, sick undergoing dialysis, adolescents with asthma and other respiratory diseases, and patients cardiac.

“The hope is that the antibodies are truly effective, that cure 3 out of 4 sick”Said specialist Luigi Bartoletti.

He clarified that the experiment will be gradually extended to the rest of Italy, for which it is necessary to coordinate the medical centers and import the doses. “It will take a few weeks to test the new system and offer patients a new plan against Covid,” said Bartoletti.

The prospect of the new drug dealing a severe blow to the pandemic renewed the spirits of the Italians, who spent four days of confusion and bewilderment over the decision of a dozen European countries, including Italy, to suspend the application of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine AstraZeneca due to reports of causing serious and even fatal reactions.

They resume vaccination

Alarms and complaints were discarded Due to scientific controls and in Italy it was decided to restart on Friday with the vaccination plans in which more than six million people have been inoculated.

“Let’s not waste any more time,” repeat the scientists and operators of the mass vaccination plans, which hope to immunize 70% of the 60 million Italians in the fourth quarter of the year.

In Italy it was arranged to restart on Friday with the vaccination plans in which more than six million people have been inoculated. Photo: Reuters

The interruption of vaccinations, when it had reached 200 thousand per day at the beginning of the week, produced a inevitable major disaster in all the reserve systems and in the large vaccination centers that are beginning to function well coordinated with a large deployment of resources.

It is expected to double to 400 thousand people per day the number of vaccinated in April and reach half a million in May. Key centers are already operating in hospitals, railway stations, concert halls and large spaces such as areas of the main airports, with the intervention of thousands of inoculators, doctors and an administration apparatus that hopes soon to provide a kind of sanitary passport for the vaccinated.

But the key problem so far has been that dreams and big projects need to work with the concrete arrival of million doses of vaccines. In Europe there are only three authorized laboratories: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Others are to be added soon, such as Johnson & Johnson, which will be the only single-dose vaccine. All the others require two applications. They all promise to send the vaccines that are in short supply soon.

Meanwhile the pandemic continues to advance in a Third Wave that has forced the government to lock up most Italians in a rigid quarantine due to variant viruses of the original Covid-19 that are more contagious and lethal. Most of the twenty regions have become “Red zones” with tough measures to mitigate contagions, which force people to stay at home, except to go to work or go out to make essential purchases.

This Friday 25,735 infections were registered, continuously increasing, with 386 deaths in 24 hours that brought the total to 104,241 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, thirteen months ago.

The greatest concern is that there will be a collapse in the hospital system due to the increase in hospitalized patients with symptoms that add up to more than 27,000 and the 3,256 most serious, intubated in intensive care rooms.

The only ultimate weapon to defeat the virus it is mass vaccination of the population. The hope is now added that monoclonal antibodies will prove effective as a curative drug.

