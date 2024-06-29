Euro 2024: Donnarumma, ‘it hurts to go out like this, we apologize to everyone’

“It hurts to go out like this, we apologize to everyone. Today we disappointed and they deserved it. We struggled the whole match, in the first half we lost too many balls leaving too much space for them. It was tough, a very tough match to digest”. So said Italy captain Gigio Donnarumma after the 2-0 defeat against Switzerland that eliminated the Azzurri in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. “Everything was missing in this match, even quality and in the first half we did badly because they always had the ball in the game. In the second half we should have started well but we conceded a goal straight away. We have to accept it, we disappointed”, adds Donnarumma to the microphone of Rai Sport.



Donnarumma (photo Lapresse)



Euro 2024: Spalletti, ‘Switzerland with a superior pace, now unable to do more’

“That goal at the start of the second half cut our legs off, we weren’t very incisive. What made the difference was the pace, we had a pace that was too slow to them in the first half. Even in the individual players there was a different pace”. This was the comment of the Italian coach Luciano Spalletti after the 2-0 defeat against Switzerland that eliminated Italy in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. “Pace and freshness always make the difference, I changed the players making them recover and maybe at the moment here we are not able to do more than this -adds the coach to Rai Sport- World Cup? A discussion that will be done later, we need more legs and more rhythm. It takes continuity and sacrifice, many of us have been less than consistent. We probably didn’t arrive in exceptional conditions”.

Euro 2024, Italy eliminated by Switzerland. Cristante: “There is little to save”

The Roma midfielder, speaking to Sky Sport, analyses Italy’s defeat against Switzerland which marks their elimination from Euro 2024: “There is little to save, they put us under every aspect. We lost deservedly, now we just need to clean our heads a bit and start again with a different attitude next year. If at the level of organization and game there is so much difference it becomes difficult and you always arrive late You try, but you don’t succeed, you go home deservedly things that went wrong. There isn’t just one factor.”

Euro 2024, Italy eliminated by Switzerland, Darmian: “A great disappointment”

Matteo Darmian to Sky Sport after Italy’s elimination from Euro 2024: “There was the desire and the possibility to do better, unfortunately we didn’t succeed, it’s right to take our responsibilities. It’s hard, there’s a lot of regret and sorrow that goes beyond that. We need to apologize to everyone for what we did It’s never pleasant to lose, it’s hard when you suffer these defeats.

