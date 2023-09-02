The press conference to present the new blue coach: “Delighted from the first phone call from Gravina”

It’s Luciano Spalletti’s day. After yesterday’s call-ups, the new coach of the national team met with journalists at the federal technical center in Coverciano. “Thanks to the Federation for giving me this wonderful job – began Spalletti -. They were intense days. I spent a lot of time in this place that can be defined as the university of football, but being here at the press conference for my presentation as coach of the national team is truly an indescribable emotion. A dream that starts from afar. In 1970 I was 11 years old, I asked my mother for an Italy flag as large as possible to celebrate that 4-3 draw against Germany. Now this Italy flag is the I will bring back the field when I go on the bench. I hope to give birth to that dream in all the thousands of children who will watch the Italian national team.” Spalletti explained that “I was delighted right from the first phone call from President Gravina” and that “Naples was an overwhelming and unique experience”. And he hopes that the issue of the clause “can be closed in the best way for both parties. The lawyers are at work”. See also LIVE Internationals in Rome, it's Sinner and Djokovic's day. Paolini on the field

the pride — Spalletti underlined the value of the blue shirt: “The players must be happy to wear this shirt, you have to shout this happiness because it’s not just any shirt, it’s a very important shirt. The national team shirt is always on”.

President — “We are here to write the chapter of a new book – said the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina -. In a few days we had to face an unexpected crisis (the reference is to Mancini’s resignation, ed). we had a composed and concentrated reaction to open a new chapter. I’m proud. Many have asked me: why Spalletti? On a technical level, I don’t have to say anything, about maturity, about the value of the game expressed all the same. What struck me the most it’s the human side, we had the intuition to invest.Luciano dedicates all his sentimental capacity to everything he loves: total sacrifice to his family, to the people he is related to, to whom he loves, to his land, to football It’s incredible what happened in a few days, we wanted to give the national team a coach of great prestige”. Gravina also revealed the background of the first meeting, when Spalletti said: “You evaluate him, I want to coach the Italian national team”. See also Turnaround in Paris: the dialogue between Mbappé and PSG restarts. The details

The first appointments are scheduled for 9 September against Macedonia in Skopje and 12 September in Milan against Ukraine for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

Soon the complete service.

