Italy, Spalletti on Immobile: “I’m not dismissing anyone…”

“I don’t discourage anyone. As for Immobile, we consider him a very important player who we always follow with total attention like all footballers. We go to watch the matches, the training sessions, even if I haven’t been to Lazio yet. At the moment here it seemed to me that the other three I called up were in better condition, even though he did well in the Champions League, he scored a great goal, and I even complimented him when he spoke to us. The criteria then are to go on to win the matches that we are going to play, call up the best taking many things into account. I work in its entirety when I make certain choices”, the words of the national coach Luciano Spalletti, in a press conference from the Italian retreat in Coverciano in view of the matches against Macedonia North and Ukraine which will be decisive for Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Italy, Spalletti on Jorginho and Udogie

“There’s Cambiaso who has a swollen ankle, Cristante who has a muscle strain and we need to pay attention in the first and second training sessions. We sent Locatelli home, Jorginho has some points in his head from the last match and you have to be very careful, but we need his feet. Why isn’t Udogie here? Because he’s injured.”

Spalletti on Italy-North Macedonia and the match against Ukraine

“For us, winning the first match gives us an advantage over the second, so let’s pay attention to that line-up there – explains Luciano Spalletti in view of the matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine which will decide the Azzurri’s fate in the sprint for second place in the qualifying group for Euro 2024 – Then there may be some evaluations on the players in view of the two close matches, but regardless I will not make one lineup for the first match and another for the second. It is clear that something will be changed, but one thing is done to time”.

Italy, Spalletti on Zaniolo: “There is nothing that prevents him from being called up”

“Zaniolo has always said that he played on things you can bet on and continued to say that he was clean about the accusations. Before calling him up I spoke with the Federation and there is nothing that prevents him from calling him up”, the words by Luciano Spalletti

Spalletti on Totti

“That of the Child Jesus is a moment that the Federation had already built, the Federation is always very attentive to these facts where there is a need for presence. When I was in Rome I had already had the opportunity to go and share a few moments of happiness with these children, so now that I have to go back I’m happy – explains the coach of the Italian national team Luciano Spalletti – Since there was this meeting with Totti to do, it was right to be able to make him available because he too has always been a very sensitive for these situations regarding children who need help. If we give this moment to kids who are my friends but also his friends, I think it’s a good thing for both of us. I’m happy to talk to him again, to be able to call him again because when I had him as a coach he was a source of inspiration for me, as a footballer he showed me important things on the passing lines full of creativity and imagination. Many things he showed me are still innovative, they are a huge support in allowing me the career I have Done. Tuscany is my land, my blood. It is painful to see that many normal families and staff who have difficulties find themselves even more put to the test. I thank the Federation for helping these people even though I later saw that they had already done it themselves because the next day they were already there shoveling.”

Spalletti, Naples? I think Garcia is unfair to make comparisons

“I have nothing to say about Napoli at the moment. At this moment I think it is unfair to make comparisons or comparisons with the past, every coach has his ideas, his history and must be judged for what he does and the work done in the past, for the person he is, for the attempt he makes he made improvements to the team.” Thus the technical commissioner of the national team, Luciano Spalletti, commenting on Napoli’s negative phase in Serie A during the press conference in Coverciano in view of the qualifying matches for the European Championship. “I have a lot of respect for Garcia – explains Spalletti – because he has shown that he is a good, balanced person, even in this period here. It wasn’t right from the first moment to compare it with the team’s recent past, a beautiful past with a beautiful history that our football must carry with it because it was an incredible emotion.”

Spalletti’s Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Totthenam).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Turin), Davide Calabria (Milan), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter) , Federico Gatti (Juventus), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Andrea Colpani (Monza), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Moise Kean (Juventus), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa ).

