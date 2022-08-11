Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

In Germany, politicians are already preparing for a possible corona wave in autumn. Other countries are more relaxed about the situation.

Munich – It’s August, summer, vacation time. Lots of people enjoy their summer vacation, meet other people and do nice things. Very few people think about the corona virus – and certainly not about the new regulations for autumn. In the event of a tense corona situation, there may be a return to wearing masks indoors. Exceptions should apply to newly vaccinated people – this causes discussions.

So while Germany is already preparing for the wave expected in autumn, corona plans are not yet playing a role in many other countries. In most regions – despite the high numbers – there is no longer a mask or isolation requirement. It is not yet clear whether this will change again in the fall. An overview of the previous pandemic plans from Italy, Spain, Austria and Co. for the cold season:

Corona rules in autumn: Italy and Spain so far without new restrictions

Italy: Although the number of infections in Italy is significantly higher than in the summer of 2021, Corona hardly plays a role in public anymore. Almost all measures have been abolished, only the obligation to wear masks on public transport is reminiscent of the pandemic. Autumn seems far away, and nobody is talking about restrictions in the popular holiday destination.

Spain: So far, the Spanish government is not planning any new restrictions on public life or other corona requirements for autumn and winter. Masks are currently still compulsory on public transport. This should also be maintained in the coming months. A new vaccination campaign is also expected to start in Spain from autumn.

Corona plan for autumn: Austria and Switzerland have lifted quarantine

Austria: The motto of the Austrian government is: “We have to live with the virus”. Accordingly, the quarantine requirement for people infected with corona was lifted on August 1st. In the new school year, infected teachers – like other employees – should therefore be allowed to work with FFP2 masks, provided they feel fit enough. The government has also drawn up a variant plan based on four possible scenarios, depending on the danger of any new corona mutant.

Switzerland: Switzerland lifted all corona rules, including quarantine or isolation for infected people, back in spring. There are currently no plans for new measures. Even in the summer weeks when the number of infections was high, there were no restrictions because the hospitals were not overloaded.

Corona in autumn: France and the Netherlands without much preparation

France: The French government has just lifted the last entry rules and restrictions in the fight against the corona virus. Basically, however, it was made clear that if the situation worsened, some of the Corona rules could return.

Netherlands: Corona is currently very far away for the Netherlands. So far, the government has only announced one further round of vaccinations from September. In addition, the various sectors of society such as culture, sport or education were asked to make suggestions on how they can remain open even in the event of a new corona wave. However, there are no concrete plans yet.

Corona plan for autumn: Greece will decide in September – Denmark is preparing

Greece: Most of the corona measures in Greece were abolished in May. Since then, the mask requirement has only applied in the health sector and in local public transport. The number of new infections rose sharply in the summer, with holiday regions being particularly affected. Any corona measures should not be decided until September.

Denmark: In Denmark, the government is counting on a corona wave in autumn due to the omicron variant, but also considers a more dangerous variant to be possible. Different plans have already been prepared for these different scenarios. In addition, the most vulnerable groups should be given special protection – for example with further booster vaccinations and regular tests.

The preparations for autumn are not yet underway in most regions. The holiday countries in particular want to enable their tourists to have a largely unrestricted summer this year after two years of Corona. These rules currently apply in Italy, Spain and Co. – an overview. (ph/dpa)