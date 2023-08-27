Italy beats Spain 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-19) today 26 August 2023 in Florence in the round of 16 of the women’s European volleyball championship and qualifies for the quarter-finals, where they will face France on Tuesday 29 August. Coach Mazzanti’s Azzurri hit their sixth 3-0 win in the tournament and still have to drop a set.

In the match against the Iberians, balance reigns until 11-11. The first blue break (15-12) deceives Italy, because Spain recovers and puts the arrow (15-17). Italy, backs to the wall, gets up with Pietrini, Sylla and an ace from Danesi (22-22). Antropova closes the accounts first with a classy and powerful attack and then with an ace for 25-23. The second set offers a partially similar script: Spain is competitive (18-18, then 21-21). Italy finds the ace from Danesi and the touch of class in the center of Lubian (24-21), prologue to the closing 25-23 thanks to an overbearing blockout by Antropova.

Balance jumps, the Azzurri take off at the start of the third set (9-5) and stretch (18-9) up to an easy 25-19.