A new chapter opens in the history of international collaboration in space: Italy and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which establishes an era of cooperation in the space sector for peaceful purposes. The president of the Italian Space Agency, Teodoro Valente, and the Minister of Science and ICT of South Korea, Lee Jong-ho, signed the prestigious document, in a high-profile meeting which saw the presence of Presidents Sergio Mattarella and Yoon Suk-yeol.

The importance of this agreement goes far beyond the formalization of an agreement; marks a strong bilateral commitment towards strengthening a strategic partnership in the field of space science and technology. The MoU, which is only one of three intergovernmental agreements signed during the visit, lays the foundation for close collaboration between the universities, research institutes and businesses of the two countries.

The areas of cooperation outlined in the Memorandum are varied and of great importance, including space science and exploration, environmental monitoring and disaster management through Earth observation, as well as the development of advanced technologies such as aperture radar synthetic. Furthermore, particular emphasis was placed on integrated applications and the promotion of commercial initiatives that could lead the space industries of both countries towards new markets and business opportunities.