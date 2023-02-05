ROME (Reuters) – Thousands of computer servers across the world have been targeted by a ransomware hack, Italy’s National Cyber ​​Security Agency (ACN) said on Sunday, warning organizations to take steps to protect their systems.

The hacker attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, ACN Director General Roberto Baldoni told Reuters, adding that the attack was on a large scale.

Italian news agency Ansa, citing ACN, reported that servers in other European countries such as France and Finland, as well as in the United States and Canada, were compromised.

Dozens of Italian organizations were likely affected and many more were warned to take action to avoid blocking their systems.

Telecom Italia customers reported internet problems earlier on Sunday, but the two problems are not believed to be related.

US cybersecurity officials said they are assessing the impact of the reported incidents.

“CISA is working with our public and private sector partners to assess the impacts of these reported incidents and provide assistance where necessary,” said the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

