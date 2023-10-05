Italy slows down on arms to Ukraine: “Risk of generating tiredness in public opinion”

Possible change of course at Palazzo Chigi. The government holds back on sending weapons to Ukraine citing the limited availability of resources and “the tiredness of public opinion”. Giorgia Meloni herself is the one setting the limits and, during a telephone conference with Biden and his allies, said she had raised “the problems of inflation, energy and migration, which are consequences of the conflict. By impacting citizens, they risk generating tiredness in public opinion.” “If we want to defend Ukraine forcefully we must also pay attention to these consequences,” she highlighted during an interview with SkyTg 24.

In some ways unpublished words, which follow the US Congress’ temporary stop to aid to Ukraine. A compromise with the Republicans closest to Trump and less enthusiastic about the support given to Kiev, to avoid the “shutdown” of US federal agencies.

“We have always been at Ukraine’s side on aid,” Meloni specified yesterday, “and this is what we will continue to do compatibly with the requests that arrive and with the need not to lose our security or compromise our security: the Ministry of Defence”.

Even the head of the Defense Department, Guido Crosetto, yesterday put the brakes on the new aid package announced last Monday by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani during a visit to Kiev. “There is a continuous request from the Ukrainian side for aid, we need to check what we are able to give compared to what they would need,” Crosetto said bluntly. “There are two aspects: a political one, which is what Tajani talked about, and then there is the technical part, to see what we are able to give without endangering the need to always preserve an Italian defense”, he underlined.

“Italy has done a lot, it has focused heavily on anti-aircraft defense systems to stop attacks on civil and energy infrastructures, on cities, on schools. The problem is that you don’t have unlimited resources,” he added. “And from that point of view Italy has done almost everything it could do, there isn’t much further space.”

According to Crosetto too, “over time, public opinion detached itself from the war because it coincided with the increase in inflation and the industrial and production crisis. All this has created a worsening of living conditions in the countries of Western democracies.”

The Defense Minister predicts that “in the winter there will probably be a Russian response to the Ukrainian counteroffensive”. “I think that next spring could be the period in which, once both sides have exhausted their weapons to try to bring about a turning point on both sides, an attempt at dialogue can be opened,” he said.

Yesterday the minister and co-founder of Fratelli d’Italia held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov. “I am grateful to Italy for the constant military assistance provided to Ukraine and for participation in the international coalition,” he said in a post on long range and electronic warfare systems”.

According to what La Repubblica reports, the request for long-range missiles represents a dilemma for Rome. The supply of Storm Shadow air-to-ground missiles already sent in limited quantities by France and the United Kingdom would allow Ukrainian forces to reach territories such as Crimea, in contrast to the “defensive” nature of the aid always claimed by the Italian government.

According to sources cited by Ansa, the new package could concern anti-aircraft systems or ammunition and anti-drone equipment, but everything will depend on the availability in Defense depots.