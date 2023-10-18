Euro 2024, England-Italy 3-1, English qualified

Italy started well but suffered a comeback from England who won 3-1 at Wembley and qualified for Euro 2024. Southgate’s team, after Scamacca’s lead with the first Italian goal, had the strength to react and turn the match around thanks to Kane’s brace and Rashford’s goal in addition to the great performance of the Real Bellingham talent.

Euro 2024, Scamacca deceives Italy, Kane and Rashford sink them

For the Wembley match, the Italian coach chooses the trident made up of Berardi, Scamacca and El Shaarawy, with Frattesi in midfield together with Cristante and his Inter teammate Barella. First starter for Udogie on the left. For his part, Southgate relies on Rashford-Bellingham-Foden up front behind Kane. Phillips preferred to Henderson in midfield.

Not high pace at the start of the race, in the 7th minute the first English acceleration with Rushford, then Kane extends for Phillips, and Di Lorenzo concedes the first corner of the match. In the 12th minute, Rashford takes a long-range free-kick but his right-footed shot goes over the crossbar. However, at the first attack Italy passes: in the 15th minute Berardi serves the overlap of Di Lorenzo, a low cross, Frattesi misses the intervention but not Scamacca who scores his first goal in the blue from two steps away to make it 1-0. Shortly afterwards Berardi serves for El Shaarawy who tries to cut Frattesi into the area, wrong control and Walker protects Pickford’s exit. Shortly after Kane’s mistake, and Barella misses the backheel to unmark El Shaarawy in the area. The Italian pressure continues and in the 23rd minute Scamacca receives from Berardi and from the edge he turns and hits a left-footed shot that ends just wide.

The English struggled to change pace, with the Azzurri waiting in their own half to restart. However, in the 32nd minute the first error from the Italian defense came and it was fatal: Bellingham wins a rebound with Scalvini and wedges himself into the area, with Di Lorenzo sliding in and taking the Real Madrid talent with Turpin pointing to the spot. After the VAR control, Kane takes the penalty, displaces Donnarumma and makes it 1-1. In the 36th minute Maguire anticipates Frattesi in the corner and at the end of the first half Kane unloads for Bellingham, a tense left foot, but Donnarumma stretches out and blocks. In the middle of added time in the 47th minute Udogie enters the area, sets Stones down and finishes, Pichford repels with his punches and then Berardi and Di Lorenzo fail to put a shot on target.

At the start of the second half Kane serves Foden vertically who falls in the area complaining about the contact with Udogie, Turpin continues. England picks up the pace and on the restart in the 57th minute they find the second goal: great play by Bellingham on the restart in midfield, service to Rashford who centralizes, leaves Di Lorenzo and Udogie in place and passes Donnarumma with his right foot to make it 2-1 for England . In the 65th minute, a serious refereeing error by Turpin who did not get a double yellow for an obvious hammer-foot intervention by Phillips, already booked, on Barella.

Spalletti changes and inserts Di Marco, Kean and Bastoni but things don’t change and in the 77th minute England scores a hat-trick: Bastoni’s hole, Kane frees himself from Scalvini and sprints into the open field, leaving Donnarumma with no chance to make it 3-1. Raspadori also comes on for Berardi but Italy is unable to find the lines to reach the goal. In the final Kean tries from the edge but Pickford is ready to block.

Euro 2024, Italy-Ukraine head to head, Azzurri qualify if…

With this success, the English climb to 16 points in group C qualification for the next European Championship with Spalletti’s Italy remaining at 10 points, overtaken by Ukraine at 13 points, thanks to the success against Malta, but with one match played more than the Azzurri.

Italy to reach direct qualification for Euro 2024 will have to beat the North Macedonia and then play everything against each other Ukraine on a neutral pitch in Leverkusen in the last match of the group: at that point a draw would be enough (thanks to the success at San Siro in the first leg). If, however, the Azzurri were not to beat Macedonia (bete noire: they eliminated us from the playoffs for the World Cup in Qatar and drew the first leg of the group match) at that point they would be forced to win the direct match against Ukraine. If the team coached by Luciano Spalletti does not win second place in the group at that point they would still have a chance to qualify for Euro 2024, but they would have to go to playoff purgatory (semi-final and final). for which, in case of need, it is already qualified by right having reached the final 4 in the last edition of the Nations League.

