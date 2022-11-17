Italy | Silvio Berlusconi, suspected of bribing a witness, was acquitted

The 86-year-old former prime minister continues as a senator and leader of the Forza Italia party.

Italian veteran of politics, 86 years old Silvio Berlusconi was acquitted on Thursday of bribery charges, reports news agency Reuters.

Berlusconi was suspected of bribing a witness in a previous trial in 2013. In it, Berlusconi was suspected of buying sexual services from a 17-year-old Moroccan dancer.

In that trial too, Berlusconi was acquitted, but he was suspected of paying the singer For Mariano Apicella 157,000 euros so that he would lie in his testimony.

Thursday the acquittal decision gives Berlusconi a political boost, Reuters estimates.

Berlusconi was elected senator in September’s parliamentary elections, and his party is prime minister by Giorgia Meloni as an auxiliary party in the leading far-right government.

Silvio Berlusconi is a businessman by background who created a huge media empire. With his wealth of several billion euros, he is one of the richest people in Italy.

Berlusconi is also one of the most controversial figures in recent European political history. He entered politics in the early 1990s and has led Italy as prime minister three times between 1994 and 2011.